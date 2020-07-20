MEETINGS
UNION — The Union Rural Fire Protection District board will meet July 21 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. For instructions on attending, email union.rfpd@outlook.com.
BRIEFS
Live webinar offered for first-time home buyers
HERMISTON — The UEC Business Resource Center, based in Hermiston, announced a free webinar will be held July 21 at 5:30 p.m. for first-time home buyers in Northeast Oregon. The live webinar — hosted by Greg Smith, Bank of Eastern Oregon, and American West Properties — will help prospective buyers prepare to purchase their first home. To register and for log-in information, email uecbrc@gmail.com or call 541-289-3000 as soon as possible.
Riverside Storywalk delayed
LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library began moving its Storywalk project forward in May as an opportunity to encourage reading and exercise. However, the COVID-19 pandemic interfered with the schedule, and recent construction issues have further delayed the project. The Riverside Park Storywalk will be permanent and display a variety of books. The first will be "My Octopus Arms" by local artist Keith Baker, a children's book about all the things you can do with your hands and arms. The project is a collaboration between the library and the La Grande Parks and Recreation and Public Works departments.
