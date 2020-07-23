BRIEFS
Island City experiences power outage
BAKER CITY — According to a press release from the Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative, a power outage in Island City Tuesday affected approximately 860 members. The outage was reported at 7:40 p.m., and power was restored to most members at 8:17 p.m. Power was restored to the remaining members at 8:35 p.m. The outages were caused by debris in the line.
OTEC, based in Baker City, reminds residents in its coverage area to stay away from downed power lines. To report an outage or the cause of any outage, call 1-866-430-4265.
Bandits rumored to be planning train robbery
SUMPTER — The Sumpter Valley Railroad is offering round-trip train robbery excursions from McEwen Depot this weekend, July 25-26. Trains depart at 10 a.m. and at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. These excursions take about two hours and include a layover in the historic mining town of Sumpter.
Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.sumptervalleyrailroad.org (under the 2020 Calendar tab; must be printed and presented at the depot). Fares are $24 adults, $20 military and seniors, $14 age 4-18; age 3 and younger ride free. For more information, email info@sumptervalleyrailroad.org, call 541-894-2268 or see the railroad’s Facebook page.
Brown Bag looks at Wallowa County’s hydroelectric generation programs
JOSEPH — The guest speaker at the Josephy Center’s next installment of its Brown Bag lecture series will be Matt King, Wallowa Resources’ renewable energy program manager. Beginning at noon next Tuesday, July 28, via Zoom, King will address the fast-growing small hydroelectric generation programs happening now in Wallowa County.
For the time being, Brown Bags will be held online, twice a month. For the Zoom link and information on future talks, go to www.josephy.org/brown-bags.
