MEETINGS
LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande’s Urban Renewal Agency and Urban Renewal Advisory Commission will meet Wednesday, July 29, beginning at 6 p.m. The meetings will be available for viewing via the city’s scheduled Charter Communications channel 180; on the La Grande Alive website, www.lagrandealive.tv/city-events; or on the Eastern Oregon Alive.TV Facebook page, www.facebook.com/EasternOregonAliveTV.
This is a joint special session of the URA and the advisory commission for the sole purpose of considering funding applications for the Call for Projects Program. Reports will be given on the applications submitted by Dry Creek Capital 212-224 Fir Street Park), Hines Meat Company 2315 Jefferson Ave.), Raul's Taqueria (1304 Adams Ave.) and the Voelz property (1701 Adams Ave.) Public comments will not be entertained regarding items not on the agenda.
BRIEFS
Translation District board seeks members
LA GRANDE — Blue Mountain Translator District anticipates needing to fill two seats on its board of directors in September. Board members must either be registered to vote in district boundaries or live in a city surrounded by the district and verified to have paid the service charge (as of 2020; authorized by SB 393).
The board is the governing body of BMTD, elected by the people with the powers to direct district activities and oversee staff. Directors usually attend one board meeting per month, assist staff when necessary, and advocate for the district in the community and in Salem. These positions were elected at a special election in 2019 to complete a term ending June 30, 2021. Individuals appointed to these seats will serve until that time, and elections for full four-year terms will be held in May 2021.
For more information, contact Executive Director Alex McHaddad, 541-963-0196 and bmtd.org@gmail.com.
Coronavirus test site locator available in English and Spanish
SALEM — Oregon Health Authority has published a COVID-19 test site locator to help Oregonians find testing sites in their communities. The interactive map is available on pages in both English and Spanish and can be toggled into multiple other languages: go to www.healthoregon.org/covid19testing or www.healthoregon.org/pruebasdecovid19 (Spanish).
Oregonians should call the COVID-19 testing site before they go to learn about testing criteria, availability and hours. People who experience COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough or shortness of breath, should contact a health care provider to discuss whether to be tested. Health care providers determine whether testing is appropriate based on symptoms and test availability in their area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.