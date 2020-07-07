MEETINGS
• COVE — The city of Cove will hold its regular council meeting today, July 7, at 7 p.m. Attendance of the meeting will be available virtually. To attend using your smartphone, tablet or computer, go to www.gotomeet.me/CityofCove. To call in, dial 1-877-309-2073 (toll free) or 1-312-757-3129. The Access Code is 566-891-733. For more instructions, go to www.cityofcove.org or email cityadmin@cityofcove.org for a link.
• ISLAND CITY — The Union Soil and Water Conservation District Board will have a call-in meeting beginning at 7 p.m. July 8. Go to unionswcd.org to view the call-in details. Principal subjects to be discussed are monthly financial statements, staff reports and partner agency reports. Call Christopher Moats, natural resources conservationist, at 541-963-1313 or go to www.unionswcd.org for more information.
• UNION — The Union School Board will meet July 8 at 6 p.m. for its regular monthly meeting. The public will be able to watch and participate in the meeting virtually. For information on watching or participating in the meeting via Zoom, call the Union School District at 541-562-6115 or go to www.union.k12.or.us.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District’s board of directors will convene for a special board meeting along with a superintendent and board retreat Saturday, July 11, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the AV Auditorium at La Grande High School, 708 K Ave. Due to COVID-19, physical distancing protocols will be in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.