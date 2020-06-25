Wallowology reopens Saturday
JOSEPH — The Wallowology Discovery Center, 508 N. Main St., Joseph, is reopening Saturday, June 27. During the summer, the center will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. C.O.D.E. Green (Children Outdoors Discovering & Exploring) and Preschool Science Playtime activities are on hold but the center’s website offers online activities.
Discovery Walks are planned for Saturdays throughout the summer. The two-hour, family-friendly walks are led by Judy Swank and range from easy strolls to difficult hikes. The June 27 walk is moderately difficult and will follow the East Moraine Trail. Registration is required, with each walk limited to no more than 10 people. To register, call 509-923-1965. For more information go to www.wallowology.org.
Recommended Phase 1 guidelines outlined on county website
LA GRANDE — The Union County Board of Commissioners voted last week to recommend citizens voluntarily return to Phase 1 guidelines. This is not a mandate, but a recommendation that the community implement mitigation measures consistent with Phase 1. This decision was made due to the significant rise in confirmed COVID-19 case numbers, concerns for the protection of the community, and concerns for impacts to Grande Ronde Hospital. Voluntary adherence by citizens will apply to individuals, businesses and organizations. The guideline specifics can be found at www.union-county.org/voluntary-return-to-phase-1.
The commissioners also passed a recommendation to urge Union County citizens to adhere to Oregon Health Authority guidance that cloth face coverings or masks should be worn when physical distancing guidelines cannot be observed.
Volunteer opportunities available
LA GRANDE — According to the Northeast Oregon Joint Information Center, many individuals are interested in volunteer opportunities to assist the community through the COVID-19 pandemic. A variety of options are available through the American Red Cross. To apply, go to www.redcross.org/local/oregon.html. Questions can be emailed to heather.stanhope@redcross.org or you may leave a message at the local office at 541-962-0952.
Locally, Union County Community Connection is in dire need of volunteers to assist with the food bank and in the kitchen for a variety of duties. For details on volunteering in Union County, call 541-963-7532; for volunteering in Wallowa County, call 541-426-3840.
Behavioral health webinars held weekly
PORTLAND — The Oregon Health Authority’s Office of Consumer Activities is hosting one-hour webinars for behavioral health consumers and family members every Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. Join OCA Director Brandy Hemsley, along with other members of the OHA team, to hear updates and ask your questions.
If you registered before June 2, you will need to re-register and use a new link to access the presentations. Sign up at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1862763319982022158. After registering, you will get an email with information about how to join using your computer, tablet, or telephone.
For questions or additional support, email brandy.l.hemsley@dhsoha.state.or.us.
