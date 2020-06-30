Community briefing on COVID-19 livestreamed Tuesday
LA GRANDE — The Union County Incident Management Team is hosting a community briefing on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to give the public an opportunity to ask key questions regarding COVID-19, the recent outbreak, and the current situation.
Due to physical distancing requirements, the briefing will be provided virtually and livestreamed on the NE Oregon Joint Information Center Facebook page. The briefing also will be available for later viewing at www.neojic.union-county.org.
Meals on Wheels drivers needed
LA GRANDE — Community Connection is in urgent need of volunteers to be Meals on Wheels drivers. For more information, call Sydney Gleeson at 541-963-7532, ext. 1104, or stop by 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande.
Wraparound services available for isolated residents
LA GRANDE — Multiple resources are available through wraparound services for individuals who have been instructed to isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19. Resources include financial assistance, food bank information, grocery pickup/delivery, health insurance, veterans services and more. Information is available from the Northeast Oregon Joint Information Center at http://neojic.union-county.org/2020/06/23/wrap-resources/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.