Scholarship awards postponed due to virus JOSEPH — DeWuhs-Keckritz Educational Trust is postponing the 2020 awards due to the coronavirus. These awards will be made as soon as possible to correspond with the fiscal college/university year by second semester. For more information, call Cheryl at 541-910-1645. Founded in 2000, the DeWuhs-Keckritz Educational Trust is a private foundation based in Joseph. The trust offers scholarships to high school graduates in Union and Wallowa counties. Honors Cove grad completes military police training COVE — Private Lillian Claire Perry, a 2019 graduate of Cove High School, graduated from Military Police One Station Unit Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, on Feb. 18, 2020. The granddaughter of Christine and Richard Miller of Cove, she was home for two weeks and is now stationed at Fort Drum, New York, with the 91st Military Police Battalion. Union County students gain BMCC honor roll PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College winter term 2019-20 honor roll recognition went to the following full-time students from Union County: President’s List (3.75- 4.00 GPA): Stacey Adams, Roper Bingham, Benjamin Blackwell, Terrance Cambell, Alyssa Pratt, Jessica Reynolds, Kassondra Rossi, Adara Spring, Michelle Williams, Erin Winterton, Isaac Zamora Vice President’s List (3.50- 3.74): Harmony Collier, Tonya Evans, Tanner Lee, Logan Nedrow

LA GRANDE — Union County Incident Management Team will hold a public meeting Wednesday, April 15, at 6 p.m. to discuss the local response to COVID-19. Due to physical distancing requirements, the meeting will be virtual and live-streamed on the NE Oregon Joint Information Center Facebook page. The team, Union County Board of Commissioners, Grande Ronde Hospital, Center for Human Development/Union County Public Health, local emergency services and law enforcement, Eastern Oregon University and cities will participate in the meeting from various remote locations. The public may submit COVID-19 related questions for meeting participants by email to neoregonjic@gmail.com. The questions will be discussed during the livestream as time allows. For more information, call the NE Oregon Joint Information Center at 541-963-1098.

BRIEFS

Scholarship awards postponed due to coronavirus

JOSEPH — DeWuhs-Keckritz Educational Trust is postponing the 2020 awards due to the coronavirus. These awards will be made as soon as possible to correspond with the fiscal college/university year by second semester. For more information, call Cheryl at 541-910-1645.

Founded in 2000, the DeWuhs-Keckritz Educational Trust is a private foundation based in Joseph. The trust offers scholarships to high school graduates in Union and Wallowa counties.

HONORS

Cove graduate completes military police training

COVE — Private Lillian Claire Perry, a 2019 graduate of Cove High School, graduated from Military Police One Station Unit Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, on Feb. 18, 2020. The granddaughter of Christine and Richard Miller of Cove, she was home for two weeks and is now stationed at Fort Drum, New York, with the 91st Military Police Battalion.

Union County students named to BMCC honor roll

PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College winter term 2019-20 honor roll recognition went to the following full-time students from Union County:

President’s List (3.75- 4.00 GPA): Stacey Adams, Roper Bingham, Benjamin Blackwell, Terrance Cambell, Alyssa Pratt, Jessica Reynolds, Kassondra Rossi, Adara Spring, Michelle Williams, Erin Winterton, Isaac Zamora

Vice President’s List (3.50- 3.74): Harmony Collier, Tonya Evans, Tanner Lee, Logan Nedrow