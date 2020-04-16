MEETINGS

• LA GRANDE — The Blue Mountain Translator District Board of Directors will hold a special meeting Thursday, April 16, at 6 p.m. at 1908 Third St., La Grande. The board packet is posted at www.bmtd.org/public-notice. Members of the public may participate via phone. The meeting will be streamed online at www.bmtd.org/now. The conference number is 669-900-6833, and the meeting ID is 718-5766-6948.

• IMBLER — Imbler School District Board of Directors will meet for a regular session Tuesday, April 21, at 7 p.m., to be conducted virtually. The public is welcome to remotely attend. For connectivity instructions, visit www.imbler.k12.or.us or call 541-534-5331.

• LA GRANDE — The Board of Directors of the La Grande School District will meet remotely for a special board meeting and work session on Wednesday, April 22, at 7 p.m. to hear a report regarding the 2015 Bond Refinance. The meeting is accessible by Google Hangout; online: https://meet.google.com/ohs-phhu-icf?hs=122; or by phone: 475-355-7368, ‬PIN: ‪520 430 842#‬.

BRIEFS

Scholarship awards postponed due to coronavirus

JOSEPH — DeWuhs-Keckritz Educational Trust is postponing the 2020 awards due to the coronavirus. These awards will be made as soon as possible to correspond with the fiscal college/university year by second semester. For more information, call Cheryl at 541-910-1645.

Founded in 1972, the trust offers scholarships to high school graduates in Union and Wallowa counties. Previously incorrect information was published; The Observer regrets the error.

Wyden holds online Oregon town hall tomorrow

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden will lead a live online town hall hosted by Town Hall Project open to all Oregonians Friday, April 17, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Time slots for live comments and questions have been filled. To view the town hall, go to www.facebook.com/TownHallProject/posts/2560590620862367.

The online town hall is open to all Oregonians, but Town Hall Project has encouraged participation from front-line health care workers, “essential” workers, recently unemployed Oregonians, small-business owners, gig workers, parents of children out of school, and those who have experienced COVID-19 in their family.

Wyden has postponed in-person town halls until there are clear-cut public health guidelines that an open-to-all public meeting poses no unusual health risk for Oregonians.

Skate park, basketball courts closed

LA GRANDE — Stressing in a press release that physical distancing remains the key to protecting yourself and your family against COVID-19, the City of La Grande Parks and Recreation Department has closed the skate park and removed the basketball hoops at Pioneer Park. All playgrounds and restrooms at city parks have been closed. These closures are temporary and have been put in place to assist with physical distancing requirements. The dog park and greenway at Riverside Park remain open.