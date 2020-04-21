Support local libraries on Library Giving Day

LA GRANDE — Believing that libraries serve as a cornerstone for our communities, Libraries of Union County Foundation is part of a coalition of libraries joining forces to raise funds through a Library Giving Day campaign, an online fundraising event. Patrons and library lovers are encouraged to make a gift in support of their library anytime now through April 23. To support Cook Memorial Library, go to www.cookmemoriallibrary.org.

Anthony Lakes early pass sale extended

NORTH POWDER — In light of Covid-19 events, Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort has extended the deadline for its annual early pass sale to June 30. Anthony Lakes sells all-mountain and Nordic-only season passes. The early pass sale offers the lowest rates available all year. For more information and to purchase season passes, go to www.anthonylakes.com.

Attention: shed hunters

STARKEY — Opening day for the Starkey Experimental Forest and Range has been postponed. The area will remain closed to public entry until further notice to align with the governor’s “Stay Home, Save Lives” order during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 25,000-acre Starkey Experimental Forest and Range on the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest is popular with the public for gathering of shed deer and elk antlers each spring, and typically a large concentration of 100 or more people camp in a small area at the main gate in anticipation of the traditional May 1 opening day.

Union County Museum will open July 4

UNION — The board of directors of the Union County Museum Society announced the season opening event has been postponed until Saturday, July 4. Traditionally, the museum opens for the season on Mother’s Day, hosting an open house and taking the opportunity to highlight new or updated exhibits. Opening event hours and details will be announced in late June.

The delayed opening “will allow volunteers to clean and prepare for the season while practicing social distancing, in addition to allowing time for the pandemic to dissipate and some form of normal social gatherings to return to Union County and the country,” said Nod Palmer, board president.

The Union County Museum, at 333 S. Main St. in Union, is run by volunteers. Volunteer activities range from being a host to working on new projects and necessary tasks. To learn more about volunteering, contact Linda Bond at jefflindabond@gmail.com or call 541-562-5061.

No fishing at Morgan Lake

LA GRANDE — To limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to comply with the Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order, Morgan Lake will remain closed, which includes no fishing. According to the city of La Grande, the park gate will remain locked and restrooms closed. No camping is allowed.

The annual fishing derby at the lake is also canceled this year.

Reminder of available assistance from Parks and Rec

LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande Parks and Recreation Department issued a press release to remind residents the department’s employees are available to run errands for elderly individuals or others unable to do so themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Send an email about the details of what is needed to mckayla.nitz@cityoflagrande.org or call 541-962-1352.

Meals on Wheels drivers needed

LA GRANDE — Community Connection is in urgent need of volunteers to be Meals on Wheels drivers.

For more information, call Sydney Gleeson at 541-963-7532, ext. 1104, or stop by 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande.