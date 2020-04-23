LA GRANDE — The La Grande School Board will meet for a special board meeting and work session April 22 at 7 p.m. Due to COVID-19, the meeting will be accessible by phone — call (US)+1 620-712-2262 and use PIN: 919 698 868# — or online at https://meet.google.com/qmp-tqah-udd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.