Elgin alumni banquet canceled
ELGIN — The Elgin Alumni Association’s alumni banquet, planned for June 20, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dues and donations to the scholarship fund can be mailed to the Elgin Alumni Association, P.O. Box 551, Elgin 97827.
Hospital requests cloth masks
LA GRANDE — Grande Ronde Hospital is asking for donations of cloth masks. In continuing the effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the hospital uses commercially produced medical masks and additional personal protective equipment as necessary when caring for ill patients, but in order to keep patients safe, hospital staff use donated cloth masks when treating healthy patients. To learn more about how to make/donate cloth masks, you can find the guidelines at grh.org/covid19.
