Art Center East will offer online classes

LA GRANDE —With the support of Eastern Oregon University’s information technology department, the Art Center East board is putting together the first schedule of online classes. Teaching artists with creative ideas for moving the arts online should email Nancy Knowles at president@artcentereast.org, and board members will assist artists with envisioning how the technology might work.

If you would like to contribute to the effort to help ACE weather the COVID-19 crisis, you may donate to the center, become a member, buy a gift card online (https://squareup.com/gift/B0G5FTKXE9J8F/order) for future classes or shopping, or make a purchase now (the Gift Gallery is open by appointment; go to https://nknowles.youcanbook.me/). In the near future, ACE will have an online store available for shopping the Gift Gallery at home.

For more information. go to www. artcentereast.org or call 541-624-2800.

Beautification Awards Program now taking nominations

LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande Community Landscape and Forestry Commission recognizes efforts to maintain and improve the beauty of La Grande’s environment through outstanding landscape maintenance and design.

Seasonal awards are given to residential and commercial properties that have been carefully landscaped and attract the viewer. These landscapes must be seen from public access.

For more information or to submit a nomination, email trees@cityoflagrande.org or call 541-663-1952. The nomination deadline for the spring awards is May 25.

Want to use stimulus money to help hungry neighbors?

LA GRANDE — For those who would like to contribute a portion of their stimulus check to local use such as helping those who have lost their jobs or are needing food assistance, Community Connection of Northeast Oregon has tax deductible donation opportunities to a variety of programs. One option includes a donation to the Food Bank program. CCNO provides food distribution to 18 agencies in Union, Wallowa, Baker and Grant counties. The food bank provides for low-income households struggling to provide food for their families. Additional information for donors or those needing assistance can be found at https://ccno.wp.iescentral.com/food-services/food-banks-2/. To speak to someone directly, call CCNO at 541-963-7532.