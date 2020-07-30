MEETINGS
• COVE — The Cove City Council will hold a work session and a regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 4, Cove City Hall, 504 Alder. The work session begins at 6 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 7 p.m. Attendance to the meeting will be available virtually. For instructions on how to connect, go to www.cityofcove.org or call 541-568-4566.
The work session is for the purpose of reviewing council rules. The regular meeting agenda includes voting on a resolution referring to the voters a measure proposing an updated city charter. Also on the agenda are final readings of an ordinance regulating the maintenance of ditches and watercourses within city boundaries and of an ordinance renewing the Avista franchise agreement.
Copies of the city’s charter and ordinances are available for public inspection Tuesday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Public comments will be accepted on agenda items. To submit a comment, send an e-mail to cityadmin@cityofcove.org before 6:45 p.m. the day of the meeting.
Church holds yard sale Saturday
LA GRANDE — Faith Lutheran Church, 104 S. 12th St., La Grande, is hosting its annual benefit yard sale Saturday, Aug. 1. The sale will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church.
Josephy Book Club looks at ‘White Fragility’
JOSEPH — The Josephy Book Club will meet Tuesday, Aug. 4 to discuss “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism” by Robin Diangelo. The Bookloft in Enterprise offers a 15% discount on the title.
The New York Times best-selling book explores the counterproductive reactions white people have when their assumptions about race are challenged, and how these reactions maintain racial inequality. Promotional materials deem it “a necessary book for all people invested in societal change through productive social and intimate relationships.”
The book group meets virtually beginning at 7 p.m. Join the live discussion at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85961312704?pwd=Q1V1WDl2MGZrejd5RGtsejZHWk15dz09. More information is available at www.josephy.org/book-group.
Antenna TV viewers can re-scan channels for more viewing options
LA GRANDE — According to the Blue Mountain Translator District, KRCW and KPDX is available for all antenna TV viewers in Union and Baker counties, due to the NextGen TV transition in Portland. To receive the programming, antenna users should perform a re-scan of channels on their TV sets. Viewers who receive signals from Mt. Fanny will receive duplicates of KRCW and KPDX following a re-scan of channels. For more information, contact BMTD’s executive director, Alex McHaddad, at 541-963-0196 or bmtd.org@gmail.com.
