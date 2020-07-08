MEETINGS
• PENDLETON — The InterMountain Education Service District’s board of directors will meet for a retreat and regular board meeting July 15. The retreat will be held in Ukiah from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 45313 Hidaway Springs Road. The regular board meeting will begin at 4 p.m. at the IMESD, 2001 SW Nye Ave., Pendleton.
The agenda includes discussion of IMESD’s communicable disease policies and Blue Print Re-Opening Plan for 2020-21. Mark Mulvihill will be designated superintendent/clerk and executive officer of the InterMountain Education Service District for the 2020-21 year.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Rural Fire Protection District will convene for its monthly board meeting Tuesday, July 14, at 6 p.m. at the fire hall in Island City.
Wallowa County highways to be chip sealed this month
MINAM – You can expect lane closures, day and nighttime flaggers, pilot cars, loose rock on the road and delays up to 20 minutes along a 13-mile section of Highway 82 (Wallowa Lake Highway) near Minam starting next Monday, July 13, according to an Oregon Department of Transportation press release. Crews will be applying a chip seal to the road between Minam at milepost 33.7 and Wallowa at milepost 46.3. This work is expected to last about a week.
Also, starting July 20, Highway 3 (Enterprise-Lewiston Highway) will be chip sealed between the top of Buford Grade at milepost 5 to Enterprise at milepost 42.8. This work is expected to take about two weeks.
The press release said to expect day and nighttime sweeping operations and some loose rock on roads for several days after the chip seal.
Ranch, farm and property owners are asked to keep farm equipment off the impacted highway sections during and up to two days after the chip sealing, and to adjust irrigation pivots and lawn sprinklers to keep water off the roadway, which can prevent the chip seal from adhering. Ranchers with plans to move livestock on impacted highway sections in July are requested to advise ODOT Project Coordinator Craig Romine by calling 541-426-4320.
Nominate a home or business for summer beautification award
LA GRANDE — Is there a yard in town that you admire, or a business with great green space? Submit a nomination for the La Grande Community Landscape and Forestry Commission Beautification Awards. The awards program recognizes homes and businesses with beautiful landscaping that can be seen from the street. Send the street address to trees@cityoflagrande.org or call 541-663-1952. The deadline for the summer nominations is July 25.
