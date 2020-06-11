MEETINGS
IMBLER — The Imbler School District Board of Directors will meet for a regular session Tuesday, June 16. This meeting will immediately follow the budget hearing, which begins at 7 p.m. The public is welcome to attend all open sessions of the Imbler School District.
BRIEFS
City's playgrounds are open again
LA GRANDE — The La Grande Parks and Recreation Department announced that playgrounds at all parks reopened June 10. The city has outlined some suggestions to help those who visit these areas where the risk of contracting the coronavirus is more likely.
In accordance with Oregon Health Authority guidance, Parks and Rec advises people to continue to maintain a distance of 6 feet, wash hands frequently and before and after using playground equipment, and those who can to wear face coverings. Playgrounds will not be disinfected by park staff.
More campgrounds opening
LA GRANDE — The Wallowa-Whitman National Forest began opening campgrounds Monday, including the following campgrounds on the Whitman and La Grande districts: Frog Heaven, McCully Forks, Miller Lane, North Fork Catherine Creek, Oregon, South Fork, Southwest Shore, Umapine, Union Creek, Wetmore and Yellow Pine.
Services such as trash collection, potable water and toilets may be limited or unavailable. Campers should come prepared to be self-sufficient and practice “leave no trace” ethics, including packing out everything they pack in. A chart of the status of all Wallowa-Whitman recreation facilities is available at www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/wallowa-whitman/recreation.
GRSA plans virtual membership meeting
LA GRANDE — Grande Ronde Symphony Association’s annual membership meeting will be held virtually. The Board of Directors of the Grande Ronde Symphony Association will conduct the meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, June 16, beginning at 5 p.m. Those who are interested in attending may call Alice Trindle, GRSA president, at 541-519-7234 for instructions and an invitation.
The Grande Ronde Symphony, Oregon's longest continuously operating community orchestra, recently unveiled a new logo that gives a nod to the unique characteristics of the Grande Ronde Valley. According to a press release, “the branding of the Grande Ronde Symphony is much more than just a logo, but rather a statement of our values incorporated with our heritage.”
