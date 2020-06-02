MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — The Union County LGBTQ Community Group will resume in-person meetings Thursday, June 4, at 6 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 902 Fourth St., La Grande. Those who attend are asked to park in the lot on I Avenue and use the office entrance.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District Budget Committee will have its first meeting Wednesday, June 3, at 6:30 p.m. Blue Mountain Translator District will broadcast the meeting at www.bmtd.org. Due to COVID-19, attending the meeting will be possible via phone (call 1-530-395-1030; PIN: 993 524 122#) or online (www.meet.google.com/cnx-sgps-jiw).
This meeting will include the election of the budget committee officers. The committee also will meet June 10 and June 26.
BRIEFS
Elgin Chamber of Commerce reschedules banquet
ELGIN — The Elgin Chamber of Commerce rescheduled its annual awards dinner due to the coronavirus pandemic. The banquet, which was first set for March 17 then postponed until June 16, is now tentatively planned for Sept. 22 at the Elgin Community Center.
Kathy Bonney, president of the Elgin Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors, said hopefully by September the restrictions on the size of group gatherings in Oregon because of COVID-19 will ease to the point that awards dinner can go on. Bonney said the annual banquet usually draws about 90 people.
Art Center East postpones Color Run, seeks teachers for online classes
LA GRANDE — Given the uncertainty of the pandemic situation, the Art Center East Board of Directors voted to postpone the annual 5K Color Run indefinitely. The center will announce updates as the state continues to reopen.
The center is scheduling online classes. Teaching artists interested in offering a class can contact Nancy Knowles at president@artcentereast.org. ACE will work with teachers to figure out the best way to offer their classes online.
Wallowa County summer lunch program readies
ENTERPRISE — Building Healthy Families in a press release announced it will be operating the Summer Lunch Program in Wallowa County.
During the school year, more than 22 million children receive free and reduced price breakfasts and lunches through the federal School Breakfast and National School Lunch Program. When school is out during the summer months, many children no longer have access to even one nutritious meal each day. Research shows a lack of nutrition during the summer months may set up a cycle for poor performance once school begins. Summer meal programs help fill the gap. Building Healthy Families will offer grab-and-go curbside pickup of lunch at three sites on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays beginning June 15 and running through Aug. 6 Pickup of lunches are available 12-12:30 p.m. Lunches are free to all children under the age of 18.
The curbside grab-and-go lunches will be offered in the following locations: Enterprise City Park on the east side; Evans Park in Wallowa on the east side; and at the Methodist United Church parking lot in Joseph.
Local fiscal sponsors of this year’s lunches include Bank of Eastern Oregon; Grace Lutheran Church; The Ford Family Foundation and others.
Anyone who would like to support the program can make a donation through Building Healthy Families.
For menus or questions, call Building Healthy Families at 541-426-9411.
How to wash cloth face coverings
LA GRANDE — The Northeast Oregon Joint Information Center, based in La Grande, in a recent update included the following suggestions on caring for and cleaning cloth face coverings:
Bandannas, face scarves and masks made of fabric, such as cotton, can be washed in your regular laundry using hot water. After laundering fabric masks, tumble dry in the dryer on a high heat setting.
Hand washing masks is also effective, using hot, soapy water. Scrub the mask for at least 20 seconds, and dry on high heat in the dryer.
Store clean masks in a clean place when you are not using them.
Disposable, blue surgical masks cannot be laundered or cleaned and should be thrown away when they are visibly soiled or damaged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.