MEETINGS
BAKER CITY — The Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative Board of Directors will meet Tuesday, June 23. Among other agenda items, the board is scheduled to discuss COVID-19 updates and the 2021 annual meeting. OTEC is headquartered at 4005 23rd St., Baker City. For more information, contact Michele Grove, OTEC administrative assistant, at 541-524-2853 or mgrove@otecc.com.
BRIEFS
Virtual meeting discusses efforts to expand passenger rail service
LA GRANDE — The public is invited to attend a virtual meeting of the Association of Oregon
Transit Advocates Monday, June 22, at 10:30 a.m. to discuss restoring rail passenger service to Eastern Oregon and beyond. An in-person meeting was held in La Grande last fall.
Next week’s one-hour AORTA meeting will cover local, state and regional efforts to expand passenger rail, including creation of a multi-state transportation authority. This was outlined in a Transportation For America Zoom meeting last month; this has already been used to move forward on expanding rail in the Gulf Coast and Upper Midwestern states. As you may know, there are also renewed efforts in Montana and Washington state to add service.
To join the Zoom meeting onlilne, use meeting ID 895 5080 8988 and password 0XTuy1. The direct link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89550808988?pwd=T2J6YlJ5T3ZhMWt4SUxVMFQ2dHlYdz09. To call in, dial +1 669 900 9128 and use Meeting ID 895 5080 8988 and password 352752.
For more information, email Jon Nuxoll, past AORTA president, at jonnuxoll@usa.net.
Elgin Museum postpones opening
ELGIN — Due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 in Union County, the opening of the Elgin Museum has been postponed until further notice. The museum and its new Elgin jail exhibit had planned to reopen this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.