Wyden announces virtual town hall Thursday
PORTLAND — U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden will have a live online town hall on June 25 hosted by Town Hall Project for residents of Umatilla, Union, Wallowa and Morrow counties.
To watch the virtual regional town hall beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday, go to the Town Hall Project’s Facebook page. A link there to the video is available to people who don’t have a Facebook account. Residents of Umatilla, Union, Wallowa and Morrow counties who would like to participate by asking Wyden a question can email info@townhallproject.com for instructions.
Wyden has postponed in-person town halls until there are clear-cut public health guidelines that a large open-to-all public meeting poses no unusual health risk for Oregonians. The virtual June 25 town hall hosted by Town Hall Project is the fifth in a series of six regional town halls Wyden is planning for Oregonians throughout the state until in-person town halls can safely resume.
UC Democrats plan virtual membership meeting
LA GRANDE — The Union County Democratic Party will have a membership meeting July 1. The virtual meeting will be held via Zoom beginning at 6 p.m. To register for the meeting, call Randy Knop at 541-562-6289 or send your email contact information, address and phone number to rknop@eoni.com. Details are available at www.union.oregondemocrats.org.
Learn about Girls Scouts at online meeting
PORTLAND — The regional Girl Scouts council, Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington, has planned an online meeting June 25 at 6 p.m. for interested girls and their parents. The organization continues to offer virtual activities and adventures during the pandemic. For more information on the meeting and opportunities available, go to www.girlscoutsosw.org or email answer@girlscoutsosw.org.
Translator district sends out annual notices
LA GRANDE — The Blue Mountain Translator District has mailed out annual 12-month signal liability notices. If you received a notice from BMTD, your property is considered liable because it is located within district boundaries, or outside of district boundaries and the presence of an antenna has been verified. Payment or exemptions must be submitted to BMTD by May 31, 2021, to avoid the enrollment of BMTD’s $100 service charge on property tax statements in fall 2021. For more information, visit www.bmtd.org or contact the BMTD office at 541-963-0196 or bmtd.org@gmail.com.
Pool closed, summer camps stalled
LA GRANDE — Due to the sudden Union County outbreak of confirmed COVID-19 cases, the La Grande’s Parks and Recreation Department closed all park restrooms, Veterans’ Memorial Pool and Summer Day Camp programs. Morgan Lake remains open.
Updates will be posted on the pool’s Facebook page and at www.lagrandeparks.org.
Union County Farm Crawl on hold
LA GRANDE — The Union County Farm Crawl originally scheduled for June 28 has been postponed due to the pandemic. Organizers hope to reschedule for late August, but the event may not take place again until 2021.
NEON offers health insurance assistance
LA GRANDE — Northeast Oregon Network is offering free assistance to anyone facing sudden changes with work, income or health insurance. To access free help in determining health insurance eligibility and steps to get enrolled or maintain existing coverage, call 541-910-0336 or 541-910-5286.
