• LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District Board of Directors will meet Wednesday, June 10, at 7 p.m. Due to social distancing, the meeting will be available online, by phone and via the Blue Mountain Translator District. The agenda and meeting access information is available on the district’s website.
The school board’s second meeting of its budget committee begins at 5:30 p.m., also virtually, before the regular meeting.
Campgrounds reopen in Oregon
SALEM — Oregon State Parks announced that limited overnight camping at select parks across the state will begin on Tuesday, June 9. Included in the select list is Wallowa Lake State Park. RV and tent campers with existing reservations for a campground that opens will be honored beginning June 9. Not all sites or loops may be available at open campgrounds. The online reservation system (www.stateparks.oregon.gov), which has been suspended since April 28, is slated to reopen for new reservations. New reservations will be accepted one day to two weeks in advance.
Additionally, a few eastern Oregon campgrounds are now open for overnight stays. These include Minam Park, Hilgard Junction and Catherine Creek state parks.
Registration open for city’s summer camps
LA GRANDE — Due to the guidelines and availability of current staffing, the City of La Grande Parks & Recreation Department will run summer camps with full- and half-day options, and all camps will be limited to 10 total participants. Scheduled for June and open to children who have finished kindergarten and older are Mad Scientist and Messy Olympics. Half-day registration for the five-day camp is $50; full-day is $90. For more information and to register, which is required, go to www.lagrandeparks.org or call 541-962-1352.
Avista warns of scammers
LA GRANDE — A news release from Avista Utilities indicates that scammers are on the prowl again in our region. According to the release, scammers are targeting both residential and commercial customers. They’ve figured out ways to duplicate the Avista logo and contact information, perfected their impersonation skills and are becoming increasingly convincing. Tell-tale signs of a scam attempt include threatening immediate service disconnection or requesting payment via prepaid cash cards. Scammers may also come to your door demanding attention to a past due bill or entry into your home.
Customers who suspect a scam are encouraged to call Avista at 800-227-9187 or go to myavista.com to verify the status of their account, get answers to questions or learn about payment and assistance options.
