MEETINGS
• ISLAND CITY — The Union Soil and Water Conservation District Board will meet via phone Wednesday, June 10 at 7 p.m. Go to www.unionswcd.org for call-in details. Principal subjects to be discussed are monthly financial statements, staff reports and partner agency reports.
BRIEFS
Fish for free this weekend
SALEM — No fishing licenses or tags are required to fish Saturday and Sunday in Oregon. Due to concerns and restrictions related to the coronavirus, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is not hosting or sponsoring any events for the annual free fishing weekend, and all anglers are reminded to follow the ongoing precautions.
All other fishing regulations apply, including closures, bag limits and size restrictions. See the Oregon Sport Fishing Regulations to find out more and remember to check for any in season regulation changes at https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report.
Landmarks Commission considers historical appropriateness
LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande Landmarks Commission will meet via phone Thursday, June 11 at 6 p.m. The commission will discuss the historical appropriateness of details regarding Brickyard Lanes, 1526 Jefferson Ave., and Oregon Rural Action, occupants of the Peare Building, 11112 1/2 Adams Ave.
Due to coronavirus pandemic guidelines, this meeting is for the sole purpose of conducting business on the agenda. The commission will not take public comments at this meeting related to non-agenda items. The call-in option will be the only opportunity for citizens to engage in the meeting.
To listen to the meeting or participate in the public comment opportunity, call 253-215-8782 or 669-900-9128 and enter meeting ID number 875 7269 7289; then enter password 850648. To provide public comment in writing, email it to mboquist@cityoflagrande.or or mail it to P.O. Box 670, La Grande.
