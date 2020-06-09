MEETINGS
• COVE — The city of Cove will hold a work session and special council meeting Tuesday, June 9, at 6 p.m. at Cove City Hall, 504 Alder St. The council will review the city’s charter and council rules. Virtual attendance of the meeting is encouraged. For instructions, go to www.cityofcove.org.
• UNION — The Union School Board will convene Wednesday, June 10, at 6 p.m. for its regular monthly meeting. The meeting will be at the high school athletic complex.
BRIEFS
City announces specifics of pool’s reopening
LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande Parks & Recreation Department released a media announcement regarding the restrictions that will be implemented at Veterans’ Memorial Pool when it reopens June 15. The pool received permission to reopen under the state’s Phase 2 guidelines.
The known details are as follows:
- Hours will be Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Lap swimming will be available with one person per lane and the therapy pool available for physical therapy clients and senior exercise participants.
- Showers and locker rooms will be closed with the exception of the restrooms. Come to the facility in your suit already showered.
- Entry will remain at the front entrance, but one-way directional signage will guide you after you enter. Exit will be out the east door.
- Distancing requirements of 6 feet between people will be in place and no spectators will be allowed.
- Face masks are required but are to be removed and placed in a sealable bag while swimming with face in the water.
This is the first step of the pool’s reopening. Expanded hours and services will be announced and implemented no sooner than July 1. Due to the evolving nature of the situation, protocols are subject to change with little to no notice. Stay informed on the pool’s Facebook page or at www.lagrandeparks.org.
Relearn the fundamentals of health at free class
LA GRANDE — Nature’s Pantry, La Grande, is hosting a free class, “Fundamentals to Health: Simple and Powerful Tools for Covid and for Life,” Tuesday, June 16, at 6 p.m. Led by
Naturopath John Winters will lead the class, which will be livestreamed from the Nature’s Pantry Facebook page.
According to promotional materials, participants will be “reminded of the proven foundational elements of health that we all need now as much as ever.” Food samples will be served. Registration is required; stop by Nature’s Pantry, 1907 Fourth St., or call 541-963-7955.
