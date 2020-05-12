MEETINGS

• UNION — The Union School Board will convene Wednesday, May 13, at 6 p.m. for its monthly meeting. For information on the location of the meeting call the Union School District at 541-562-6115.

• UNION — The Union Rural Fire Protection District is having a budget committee meeting Tuesday, May 19, at 7 p.m. at the fire hall. For more information, contact Kim George, Union RFPD clerk, at 541-910-3114.

BRIEFS

Meals on Wheels drivers needed

LA GRANDE — Community Connection is in urgent need of volunteers to be Meals on Wheels drivers. For more information, call Sydney Gleeson at 541-963-7532, ext. 1104, or stop by 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande.

Attention: mushroomers

NORTHEAST OREGON — To help slow the spread of COVID-19, Forest supervisors on the Malheur, Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman national forests have postponed the issuance of commercial mushroom permits until 2021. According to a press release from the Forest Service, many commercial operations involve large crews that travel and camp together, which presents a social distancing challenge during the pandemic.

Personal-use mushroom picking is free and does not require a permit or payment under the legal limits, which authorizes an individual to harvest, possess or transport less than 1 gallon in Oregon and less 5 five gallons in Washington. These free mushrooms are available only for personal consumption and cannot be sold, bartered or given away. Those seeking to pick more than the personal-use limits are considered commercial gatherers.

While many forest roads, trails and areas remain open to the public, national forest officials urge visitors to practice social distancing. Mushroom picking is not permitted in any botanical area, research area or in other areas closed by the Forest Service, including developed recreation sites. It is the responsibility of the picker to properly identify a mushroom and determine whether it is edible.

Contact your local ranger district office for up-to-date information on road conditions and current closures.

HONORS

Karmin Maher graduates from BSU

BOISE — Karmin Maher, of La Grande, graduated May 9 with a doctor of nursing practice degree from Boise State University. Maher was among nearly 2,800 students eligible for degrees who celebrated their achievements with the university’s first-ever virtual commencement ceremony, which included shout-out videos from students and faculty.