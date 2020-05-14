MEETINGS

• IMBLER — The Imbler School District Board of Directors will meet for a regular session on Tuesday, May 19. This meeting will be held virtually following the Budget Committee meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. The public is welcome to attend all open sessions of the Imbler School Board. For instructions for accessing this meeting, call the district office at 541-534-5331.

BRIEFS

Union’s eateries offer takeout

UNION — The Observer in GO magazine recently published listings of the restaurants and other eateries in Baker, Union and Wallowa counties that are offering takeout services during the stay-home restrictions. These lists also are accessible to all on our website under the "coronavirus" tab.

The businesses in Union mistakenly were not included in the edition of GO magazine that announced the Union County listings. The Observer regrets the error. These business in Union offer takeout:

• LJ Brewskis: 267 S. Main St.; 541-562-6286, Facebook; 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; call ahead or walk in for pickup ($1.50 Taco Wednesdays still happening)

• The Union Fountain: 105 N. Main St.; 541-562-1617, Facebook; 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday; call ahead for curbside pickup, walk in and drive-thru for takeout

• Union Stoplight: 126 S. Main St.; 541-562-5700, Facebook; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; call in for takeout

City announces cuts to summer programs

LA GRANDE — According to the May 11 Northeast Oregon Joint Information Center Daily update, the city of La Grande announced the cancelation of the following programs based on guidance received from the governor’s office: Kick It Into Gear, Grande Tour Annual Bike Ride, Moonlight Tournament, Movies in the Park, Adult Co-Ed Softball, Riverside Concerts, Morgan Lake Regatta, End of Summer Party and Bard in the Blues Renaissance Festival.

Guidance has not yet been received from the governor regarding summer camps, youth programs and summer sports such as Little League and youth soccer.

Oregon State Parks has begun opening some parks to limited daytime use, stated the JIC update. The park system will be closed to overnight camping through at least May 25. Park status and availability can be found at https://oregonstateparks.org/index.cfm?do=v.dsp_parkstatus. It is recommended to check the link regularly as new park openings are occurring daily.