LA GRANDE CITY COUNCIL — The La Grande City Council will meet in a special session Monday, May 18, at 6 p.m., to conduct a public hearing on Community Development Block Grant funding. Any person may submit written comments or questions in advance of the meeting. Written comments must be received by 9 a.m. May 18. Public comments should be emailed to rstrope@cityoflagrande.org.
The meeting will be available for viewing via the city’s scheduled Charter Communications channel 180, on the La Grande Alive website at https://lagrandealive.tv/city-events, or on the Eastern Oregon Alive.TV Facebook page at www.facebook.com/EasternOregonAliveTV.
— A work session of the city council will immediately follow this special session. In work sessions, the council informally discusses topics and does not make decisions or vote. Per ORS 192.670(1), councilors will be participating by electronic communication. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the work session is for the sole purpose of conducting business on the agenda. Public comments will not be entertained at the session but the meeting will be available for viewing via the online options outlined above. The work session agenda includes discussion of the phasing plan for finishing the Adams Avenue Streetscape project downtown and the costs of completing the side streets.
— On Tuesday, May 19, the city council will again meet in special session, beginning at 6 p.m., to approve the minutes of Monday’s special session. Per ORS 192.670(1), some councilors will be participating by electronic communication. Public comments will not be entertained, but the session may be viewed on Facebook Live at the following link: www.facebook.com/CityofLaGrande.
BLUE MOUNTAIN TRANSLATOR DISTRICT, LA GRANDE — The Blue Mountain Translator District Board of Directors will convene for a regular meeting Wednesday, May 20, at 6 p.m. In compliance with Executive Order 20-16, the meeting will be held via phone and video conference. Members of the public may participate via phone (conference number: 253-215-8782; meeting ID: 81635105239). The meeting also will be streamed online at BMTD’s Facebook page. Materials will be posted at www.bmtd.org/public-notice prior to the meeting.
ELGIN SCHOOL DISTRICT — The Elgin School District Board of Directors will have a regular meeting Monday, May 18, at 6:30 p.m. via phone. Prior to the session at 6 p.m., the budget committee will meet, also via phone. For more information, call Denise Ludwig at 541-437-1211.
