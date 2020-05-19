MEETINGS

UNION — The Union Rural Fire Protection District’s budget committee meeting begins at 7 p.m. today in the fire hall. Contact Kim George at 541-910-3114 for more in.

LA GRANDE — A public meeting of the Union County Fair Board will be held Thursday, May 21, at 6 p.m. in the Courtright Building at the Union County Fairgrounds. Due to current social distancing requirements, there will be a limit of 25 people allowed at the meeting. For more information, email Heather Rajkovich at rhrajkovich6212@outook.com.

LA GRANDE — The May 27 La Grande School District Board’s work session has been canceled because there are no topics to discuss.

BRIEFS

Advice offered on safe practices during Phase 1 reopening

UNION COUNTY — While Phase 1 of reopening is now underway, the community is urged to follow social distancing guidelines to continue to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Among the advice being offered, Grande Ronde Hospital released a video on its Facebook page highlighting how to continue to stay safe with the Phase 1 reopening plan.

Also, Union County Commissioner Matt Scarfo addressed the county’s vulnerable population in a video on the NE Oregon Joint Information Center’s Facebook page. In the video, he states that it will be up to each individual to evaluate their personal risk factors and risk tolerance. Those who are older, or have underlying health conditions should consider continuing to stay home.

Both videos are available for viewing at www.facebook.com/NEOJointInformationCenter.

City announces reopenings, cancellation

LA GRANDE — The City of La Grande Parks & Recreation Department announced the following changes became effective Monday, May 18:

• Morgan Lake is open for day use and camping. Restrooms will be sanitized once per day.

• All in-town park restrooms are open and will be sanitized by Parks staff twice per day. Soap and/or sanitizer will be provided in all park restrooms. Restrooms may be closed again if soap and/or sanitizer is lost or damaged.

• The skate park at Pioneer Park is open with social distancing requirements.

• The Pee Wee Soccer league has been canceled. Parents are instructed to check their emails for instruction.