MEETINGS
• COVE — The Cove City Council will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, May 5, at 7 p.m. at Cove City Hall, 504 Alder St. Residents cam connect to the meeting virtually. Instructions are available at www.cityofcove.org. To receive a link and the agenda or to submit public comment, email cityadmin@cityofcove.org prior to Tuesday evening. To dial in using your phone, call 1-877-309-2073 and use the access code: 566-891-733.
• IMBLER — The Imbler School District Budget Committee will meet for its first session Tuesday, May 5, at 7 p.m. via ZOOM Webinar. At this meeting, the committee will receive the 2020-21 proposed budget and message and take public comment. The public can to attend this meeting virtually. For instructions on accessing the meeting and a copy of the proposed budget, call the district office at 541-534-5331.
BRIEFS
Overnight closures lifted in Snake River public areas
BAKER CITY — Baker County officials have lifted the overnight closures for the public areas along the Snake River corridor. Officials emphasize that social distancing, including in the outdoors, is an important measure to protect our communities from the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Individuals should maintain at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and anyone who does not reside in their immediate household and observe any closures posted on properties open to the public.
