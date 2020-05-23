MEETINGS
BAKER CITY — The Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative Board of Directors will meet Tuesday, May 26. Among other agenda items, the board is scheduled to discuss COVID-19 updates and financial projections. Decision items include the OTEC 501(c)(3) Foundation and lineman and trade school scholarships.OTEC is headquartered at 4005 23rd St., Baker City. For specifics on how the meeting will be held, contact Michele Grove, OTEC administrative assistant, at 541-524-2853 or mgrove@otecc.com.
