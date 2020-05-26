MEETINGS

• PENDLETON — The Board of Directors of the InterMountain Education Service District Budget Committee will meet Wednesday, May 27, at 5 p.m. A regular board meeting will follow at 6 p.m. Both meetings will be held at the IMESD, 2001 SW Nye Ave., Pendleton. The regular meeting will include approval of the IMESD Healthy and Safe Schools Plan and the Student Success Act IMESD Comprehensive Support Plan.

BRIEFS

Senior center now offering weekend meals

LA GRANDE — The Union County Senior Center, 1504 Albany St., La Grande, has not reopened for on-site meals but continues to offer takeout lunch. The meals are available to all. Pickup is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on weekdays. To arrange delivery, call 541-963-7532 before 10 a.m. The cost for lunch is a $3 suggested donation for those age 60 and older; all others pay $5 per meal. For your convenience, the weekly menu is posted in the community section under the “News” tab at www.lagrandeobserver.com.

The senior center also is now offering weekend dinners (will feed a family of four). On Friday, call the above number before 10 a.m. to place your order, then pick up the meal between 12:15-1:15 p.m. Meals for larger families may be arranged.

Beware of COVID-related scams

LA GRANDE — The NE Oregon Joint Information Center warns the community that COVID-related scams continue to increase throughout the nation and in Oregon. Authorities caution citizens to continue to be alert. Both the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Communications Commission have reported a spike in scams concerning the coronavirus, including fake home testing kits, fake cures and other malicious attempts to prey on COVID-19 fears.

According to the local information center, the U.S. Treasury Department will not ask you to pay anything for the CARES Act funding most citizens will receive, and will not contact you for your bank account information. If someone contacts you and claims to be from the government and asks for this type of information, report them to www.ftc.gov/complaint. Learn more about how to protect yourself from these types of scams at www.ftc.gov/coronavirus/scams-consumer-advice.

Minam Curve work begins Tuesday

MINAM — Work begins Tuesday at 6 a.m. for switching traffic from the existing curve to the new curve near Minam on Highway 82. The Oregon Department of Transportation reported crews will work double shifts for at least two days to make the connections at each end of the new alignment. Travelers can expect up to 20-minute delays. The contractors aim to complete this by Friday.