BRIEFS
Island City Cemetery cleanup begins June 1
ISLAND CITY — To facilitate maintenance activities, the Island City Cemetery will conduct a cleanup the week of June 1-5. Decorations placed on graves for Memorial Day that are not picked up before June 1 will be disposed of.
View webinar on local Phase 1 reopening
LA GRANDE — The Union County Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday hosted a webinar regarding Phase 1 reopening to provide support and answer questions for businesses and communities of Union and Wallowa counties. Key speakers were available to provide updates and answer questions regarding Phase 1. The webinar is available for viewing at www.facebook.com/TravelUnionCounty/videos/642004343017852/.
Senior center now offering weekend meals
LA GRANDE — The Union County Senior Center, 1504 Albany St., La Grande, has not reopened for on-site meals but continues to offer takeout lunch. The meals are available to all. Pickup is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on weekdays. To arrange delivery, call 541-963-7532 before 10 a.m. The cost for lunch is a $3 suggested donation for those age 60 and older; all others pay $5 per meal. For your convenience, the weekly menu is posted in the community section under the “News” tab at www.lagrandeobserver.com.
The senior center also is now offering weekend dinners (will feed a family of four). On Friday, call the above number before 10 a.m. to place your order, then pick up the meal between 12:15-1:15 p.m. Meals for larger families may be arranged.
