MEETINGS
• ELGIN — The Elgin Museum and Historical Society will hold its first meeting of the year Monday, June 1, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is scheduled at the Elgin Depot, but if there are any complications, the board members will move to the museum.
The agenda includes the status of the newsletter, opening dates for the museum, organization of the displays and progress of the old jail. The meeting is for museum board members and associates. Members of the public are welcome to attend.
• COVE — The city of Cove will hold its regular council meeting Tuesday, June 2, at 7 p.m. at Cove City Hall, 504 Alder St.
To submit public comments, email cityadmin@cityofcove.org before 6:45 p.m. the night of the meeting. Attendance to the meeting will be available virtually: go to www.gotomeet.me/CityofCove or dial in by calling 1-312-757-3129 or toll free 1-877-309-2073 (Access Code: 566-891-733). Instructions are at www.cityofcove.org. Members of the public also may request a link and the agenda by emailing cityadmin@cityofcove.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.