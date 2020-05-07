MEETINGS
• ISLAND CITY — The Island City Budget Committee will meet Monday, May 11, at 6 p.m. at Island City City Hall. Draft budgets will be available at city hall on Friday, May 8, for anyone interested. 11Following the committee meeting, the Island City City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. The public may submit written comments or attend via telephone conference. For instructions, contact Karen Howton, city recorder, at 541-963-5017 or karen@islandcityhall.com.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Rural Fire Protection District will have a budget committee meeting Tuesday, May 12, at 6 p.m. at the fire hall in Island City.
• LA GRANDE — The Board of Directors of the La Grande School District will convene for a regular board meeting on Wednesday, May 13, at 7 p.m. The board meeting will be accessible by phone (call: +1 732-400-5816; PIN: 517 843 779#) or at https://meet.google.com/ixa-zhdn-dxj. Meeting access information and links are also available at www.lagrandesd.org under the “School Board” tab. The board will also be meeting in executive session, pursuant to ORS192.660(2)(b), to hear a complaint brought against a public officer, employee, staff member or agent.
• UNION — The Union Soil and Water Conservation District will hold its monthly board meeting Wednesday, May 13. Principal subjects to be discussed are monthly financial statements, staff reports and partner agency reports. The call-in-only meeting begins at 7 p.m. To join the meeting call 1-877-309-2073 (Access Code: 840-782-405). For instructions and more information, click on the “About Us” tab at www.unionswcd.org. The mission of the Union Soil and Water Conservation District is to assist and educate interested landowners in the development, protection, and conservation of natural resources.
