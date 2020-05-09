MEETINGS

UNION — The Union City Council will hold a work session and its regular monthly meeting Monday, May 11, at city hall. The work session begins at 6 p.m., the regular meeting at 7 p.m. The meeting will be streamed live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cityofunion.ontheweb. Viewers may email comments to admin@cityofunion.com during the meeting. Call the city at 541-562-5197 for more information.

ISLAND CITY — The Island City Budget Committee will meet Monday, May 11 at 6 p.m. at the Island City City Hall. Draft budgets are available at city hall, 10605 Island Ave. The public can submit written comments or can attend via telephone conference. To attend, contact city recorder Karen Howton 541-963-5017 or karen@islandcityhall.com.

LA GRANDE — The Union County Fair Board will hold a pubic meeting via Zoom on Wednesday, May 13, at 6 p.m. to discuss public access to the fairgrounds. To attend the meeting virtually, use: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/74122978280?pwd=Z0FnUytGOVRjbTFMdkVzTmFqOXN6Zz09. The meeting ID is 741 2297 8280, and the password is 6WKCjU. For more information, email Heather Rajkovich at rhrajkovich6212@outook.com.

LA GRANDE — The City of La Grande Landmarks Commission will meet in Thursday, May 14, at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers of La Grande City Hall, 1000 Adams Ave.

BRIEFS

Liberty Theatre seeks volunteers for board

LA GRANDE — With renovation moving ahead and a goal of a soft opening in late 2020, the Liberty Theatre Foundation is seeking volunteers to serve on the nonprofit’s board of directors. People with business education and experience are especially needed on the board.

Anyone who has an interest in helping oversee the performing arts center’s renovation project and eventual operation is encouraged to submit a letter introducing themselves and explaining their interest. The letter should also include a brief overview of the person’s background.

Letters may be emailed to Ashley O’Toole, board chairman, at asotoole1985@gmail.com.