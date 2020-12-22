BRIEFS
Support the Granada by giving the gift of movies
LA GRANDE — The Granada movie house in La Grande is selling gift cards Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 23-24, at the theater, 1311 Adams Ave., between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Gift cards are good stocking stuffers or gifts, and sales will support the theater until it can again begin showing movies.
Meals on Wheels drivers needed
LA GRANDE — Community Connection is seeking volunteers to be Meals on Wheels drivers. For more information, call Sydney Gleeson at 541-963-7532, ext. 1104.
Art center seeks local artists and makers
LA GRANDE — Art Center East, La Grande, is looking for local artists and makers to design take-home kits in order to offer the community art experiences in their home. If you have an idea for a take-home kit and time to write up instructions and a supply list, email info@artcentereast.org with the subject heading "Art Kit Idea" and a brief summary of your kit. Artists will be paid for accepted and completed kits.
Successful kits will be those that produce a finished product (earrings, a flip book, coil pot mug, etc.) without the need for expensive equipment or supplies, or that teach a specific skill via prompts and/or demonstrational video.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.