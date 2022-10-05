LA GRANDE — Fall programming is in full swing at Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande, with offerings for all ages. If you have any questions, stop by the library, call 541-962-1339 or visit www.cookmemorial- library.org or the library’s Facebook page.
For children
Storytime is on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. in the Story Circle, featuring stories and a craft.
Magic Tree House Book Club will have its first meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 3-4 p.m. in the Community Room. This club is for children ages 7-9 (no exceptions) and will meet the last Tuesday of the month for three months. To sign up, call or visit the library. Space is limited and registration is required. Books are provided.
For teens
Teen iCraft will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 4-5 p.m. in the Community Room. This month participants will make Black Cat Poms. This free activity is open to ages 12-18 and held monthly on the second Wednesday. Supplies are provided and registration is not needed.
Find creative and fun ways to de-stress in Teen Zen on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 4-5 p.m. in the Community Room. This free activity, led by Kitia Chambers, is open to teens ages 12-18. Craft supplies are provided and registration is not needed. Offered in partnership with Youth Alliance Union County, this program is held monthly on the third Tuesday.
Teen Writing Circle will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 4-5 pm in the Community Room. Create characters, build worlds and share ideas. Open to ages 12-18, Teen Writing Circle is held monthly on the third Wednesday. Supplies are provided and registration is not needed.
For adults
Cinema Saturday for adults meets the second Saturday of each month at 1 p.m. in the Community Room. This quarter’s theme is Book to Screen. “We Have Always Lived in the Castle” will be shown Oct. 8.
Mystery Book Club for adults meets the second Monday of each month at 1 p.m. The next meeting is on Oct. 10 and the book up for discussion is “Raven Black” by Ann Cleeves.
For all ages
Kitia Chambers will lead Community Yoga on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 4-5 p.m. in the Community Room. This free class is open to all ages and registration is not required. Community Yoga will be offered monthly on the second Tuesday.
The library is hosting a Dungeons & Dragons and gaming group on Thursdays, Oct. 13 and Oct. 27, 3:30-5:45 p.m. in the Community Room. This free activity is held on the second and fourth Thursdays. It is open to all ages. For information contact Ryan at the library at 541-962-1339.
