Dawson Heuett, Nathan Marshall and Ryan Brown, members of the Eastern Oregon University soccer team, grill hot dogs at the Celebrate La Grande block party outside the Riverside Park Pavilion on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
La Grande high school graduates, left to right, Brian Zahl, Molly Deatherage, Jon Norris and Kerry Doherty laugh and exchange stories at Riverside Park on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, during the annual Celebrate La Grande block party. Some members of the group graduated in 1971 and others in 1972.
A line forms below a welcoming balloon arch as residents wait for free food being served during the Celebrate La Grande block in the pavilion at Riverside Park on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Held at the park rather than downtown this year, the annual event nonetheless drew a large crowd.
Carla Arnold leads the La Grande School District’s fiddle club at the 27th annual Celebrate La Grande block party Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. This year, the celebration took place at Riverside Park rather than downtown — but the change of venue did not deter the large crowds that flocked to the free event.
Attendees of all ages, some more sleepy-looking than others, come out for the free food and activities at the 27th annual Celebrate La Grande block party, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, held this year at Riverside Park.
