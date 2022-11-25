LA GRANDE — The Union County Cultural Coalition is accepting applications for its annual Cultural Enrichment Grant program for 2023, the organization announced in a press release.
The UCCC has a mission to support the arts and cultural enrichment of Union County through promotion and increased awareness of the arts and humanities. The Oregon Cultural Trust funds the grant efforts of the UCCC and will distribute more than $600,000 to local county and tribal coalitions in the 2022-23 grant cycle. Additionally, Oregon residents can double any donation made to the Cultural Trust through the Oregon Cultural Tax Credit. For information, contact the Cultural Trust at (503) 986-0088 or at cultural.trust@oregon.gov.
The UCCC provides matching grants directly to artists and organizations involved in cultural and heritage activities and projects. Applications from groups are encouraged and efforts will be made to fund as many as possible.
The UCCC encourages individuals and groups to apply for monetary support for their cultural enrichment project. Many exciting projects have come from these re-granted funds, allowing the effects of the Oregon Cultural Trust to be experienced throughout Union County, the release stated. UCCC Cultural Enrichment Grants are available in matching amounts of up to $500. Funding priority will be given to those who have not been awarded funds during the last two granting cycles. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
The grant applications are reviewed by a panel of artists, writers and community members that recommends grant awards to the UCCC Board. Notification of awards will be sent on or around Jan. 31, with reports due back to the UCCC by the end of 2023. For more information, contact Michael Sell, UCCC chair, at uccc@unioncountyculture.org.
