LA GRANDE — The Union County Cultural Coalition is accepting applications for its annual Cultural Enrichment Grant program for 2023, the organization announced in a press release.

The UCCC has a mission to support the arts and cultural enrichment of Union County through promotion and increased awareness of the arts and humanities. The Oregon Cultural Trust funds the grant efforts of the UCCC and will distribute more than $600,000 to local county and tribal coalitions in the 2022-23 grant cycle. Additionally, Oregon residents can double any donation made to the Cultural Trust through the Oregon Cultural Tax Credit. For information, contact the Cultural Trust at (503) 986-0088 or at cultural.trust@oregon.gov.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.