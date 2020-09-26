JOSEPH — Oct. 31 is the deadline to submit applications for Wallowa County Cultural Trust Coalition grants, according to a press release.
The coalition supports local, cultural endeavors and promotes participation in arts, heritage and humanities through disseminating trust grant money.
Eligible grant applicants must be county residents and have a public component of their project that increases access to local culture. Successful applicants make access to culture more available, recover and preserve historic assets and achievements, support development of artists and cultural experiences and/or strengthen the capacity of cultural organizations in Wallowa County.
Applications are currently available online at https://josephy.org/arts-council/cultural-trust/ or can be requested by email at WCCTCoalition@gmail.com.
Grants are typically awarded in amounts from $250 to $1,000.
The trust was created under the direction of the Oregon Legislature with the purpose of awarding grant funds to Oregon counties and Confederated Tribes to support endeavors that promote arts, humanities and local heritage. For more information or to donate, visit CulturalTrust.org.
