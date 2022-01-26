COVE — Movement classes for children who love to flip, fly or twirl are being held in Cove.
Three classes are offered by La Grande’s Art Center East: Creative Movement for ages 3-5, Fundamentals of Dance for ages 6-10 and Fundamentals of Tumbling, also for ages 6-10. These energetic classes will be held on Tuesdays at Cove Junior/Senior High School and Calvary Baptist Church in Cove.
In the Creative Movement class, students will focus on complex coordinations, creative thinking and kinesthetic learning. Students in Fundamentals of Dance will learn beginning ballet, creative expression and musicality. Children enrolled in Fundamentals of Tumbling will focus on strengthening, dance tumbling and leaping.
Classes and locations are:
• Creative Movement (ages 3-5): Tuesdays, 3:45-4:30 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 707 Main St., Cove
• Fundamentals of Dance (ages 6-10): Tuesdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Cove Jr./Sr. High School, 803 Main St., Cove
• Fundamentals of Tumbling (ages 6-10): Tuesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Cove Jr./Sr. High School, 803 Main St., Cove
The classes are taught by Abigail Shown, ACE development coordinator, who has a B.F.A. in modern dance and experience as a dance teacher and choreographer.
“Movement is an amazing way to gain self-expression, inspire creativity and bond. I’ve dedicated my life to this art form and am thrilled to share it with a younger generation,” Shown said.
