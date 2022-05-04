NORTHEASTERN OREGON — In 1972 the Dewuhs-Keckritz Educational Trust was created by the wills of the late Joe Dewuhs and Anton Keckritz. The trust now provides grants to students in Union and Wallowa counties to enable them to pursue educational goals.
A total of $36,000 was awarded in 2022 to the following students:
UNION COUNTY
• Maggie Frisch, Cove High School, $2,000
• Rachel Baird, Cove High School, $2,000
• Nathan Bingaman, Imbler High School, $5,000
• Allison Stirewalt, Imbler High School, $2,000
• Carter Perry, La Grande High School, $2,000
• Audrey Hill, Union High School, $5,000
• Kaylin Nowak, Union High School, $2,000
• Audrey Wells, Union High School, $2,000
WALLOWA COUNTY
• Maelen Movich-Fields, Enterprise High School, $2,000
• Alona Yost, Enterprise High School, $5,000
• Bayden Menton, Joseph High School, $5,000
• Catherine Zeigler, Joseph High School, $2,000
The DeWuhs and Keckritz families have left a legacy that is changing educational opportunities in Northeastern Oregon. According to https://dewuhskeckritz.org, a dedicated group of trustees who serve without remuneration have made the dream a reality.
In 2000, the foundation obtained tax exempt status and may receive gifts or bequests from other families or organizations. Contact any trustee or visit the foundation’s website for more information.
