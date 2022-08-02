(Writer’s note: This is not a late April Fool’s joke. It’s for real. Ask someone older than I at 95.)
A very long time ago when I was barely able to be aware of it, the cupboards on the wall were of my Dad’s own doing regardless of where we lived. And, we moved a lot just like other folks did in those days.
What I am saying is that there was a time when cupboards like the ones now on the walls of my home wouldn’t have been left behind by the previous owners — as they were in my case when I purchased the residence — a most unusual gift.
If that still isn’t clear, I need to say that a newly purchased, or usually rented, house didn’t naturally come with cupboards in which to store dishes and pans or clothing. Silverware came separate in their own boxes. You had to provide your own storage units.
These built-ins were the property of the persons just moving out.
That’s true — they took the cupboards with them just as they did their tables and chairs, beds, and other furnishings.
This also included the heating and cooking devices such as the wood-burning kitchen range and the pot-bellied stove from the living room.
Moving from one house to another was not an easy thing, but it seems to have been systemized by everyone in those days.
In fact, I know that rooms themselves could be moved from one house to another by a carpenter to fit the needs of the family. That happened to one of the houses in which we had left. The house across the street needed an extra bedroom for the family moving in, so the carpenter just took out the nails, moved the room on skids, and finished up both houses to look as though they had always been just that way. Maybe house plans were similar and the remodeling not requiring a major undertaking.
Whatever it was, needs were handled by the average homemaker, including installing electric lights without the presence of a licensed electrician. They just seemed to know how to do all of the necessary jobs, maybe learning by doing. Those were the days before licensed installers were a requirement.
It is barely on the fringe of my remembrances that I see my father attaching a dish cupboard to the kitchen wall of the rental on B Avenue in Old Town into which we were moving. He was making the big wooden structure fit into the two walls of the corner and nailing it into place, saying that the walls of the house weren’t “plumb” in a not happy voice. Maybe that’s why I remember it.
People in our community seemed to move from house to house in those days, fairly often within the same neighborhoods. Sometimes they just traded houses for a while and, occasionally, traded back again.
Early on we lived in the country so as a small girl child I was allowed to wear trousers which were then called slacks, the boys wearing jeans or overalls. By school age, though, I had to wear dresses to school, town, or church regardless of the weather or the season. There was no closet in the bedroom for hanging dresses so my dad got out his tools, a few boards, and a wooden rod, and soon we had a place for the dresses on hangers. Then my mother hung a length of material across the opening to keep off the dust. When we moved, I believe the make-do closet was removed.
By the time I was in my teens, we had lived in nine different houses in La Grande, once to Island City and back. We lived in one of them twice and each time it was a process of moving the heavy metal of kitchen range and heating stove in pieces from one house to the next and reassembled in a day’s time. The hanging of pull-down blinds and lace curtains, along with laundry equipment could take an extra day.
Yes, the cupboards on the walls always went with us along with the heating and cooking equipment, but strong helping hands of family and friends always made it possible.
The job of moving didn’t end at this point, though, for the houses had to be thoroughly cleansed, both before moving in and again after moving out, so we always lived in clean quarters and so did whomever moved in after our leaving. Both houses had to be swept out and mopped. The last thing was to finish the floors to a high shine on hands and knees to spread a coat of liquid wax on the linoleum; then mamas would take a last look to be sure everything was to her satisfaction.
Why we, and everyone else, seemed to move so often I have no idea, but I remember that even on moving day supper was always on the table by evening.
