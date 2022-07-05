The stone was there 20 years before I was born, but I was taught to honor it from the time I was a small child.
In 1906, Trail marker Ezra Meeker, on one of his trips through Oregon, was making sure that the Oregon Trail, which had brought so many people west in covered wagons drawn by oxen or horses, afoot, or by horseback, would not be forgotten, by placing the stone at the head of B Avenue in La Grande.
On this day we were to see whether or not there were historic items within the stone, preparing ourselves for disappointment in the event the stone was empty, whether by never having been put there in the first place or that the stone had been tampered with over the many years it had been there. It well could end in disappointment for onlookers.
Yes, to some, the hollow interior of the Meeker stone was a disappointment because there was nothing inside the stone where Meeker had said he had put items of interest to folks from the early 1900s. On June 23, 2022, the stone was pulled off its base and held up for all to see. It was empty.
If there had ever been anything there when he said he put it there, then it had long ago disappeared.
With this new knowledge, the people were turned away greatly disappointed and tempted to drift away as though nothing important had happened this beautiful sunny day.
I wasn’t. Well, maybe just a wee bit disappointed because the possibility of what it contained could have been historically valuable. But I’m afraid it was what I expected.
The years had taken a great toll on the looks of the area, and I was never really sure that the stone itself could survive when folks decided that they wanted to build their houses on that ledge, let alone be in the same place after the road work had been done in that area, great changes taking place there over the years.
You see, I remember B Avenue when it was a dirt road, narrow and muddy in times of rain, dusty in the summer. It went up the B Avenue slope of the hill and turned in a curve onto the county road before it became Walnut Street. It was just the road that led to Morgan Lake, hills in which to hunt or chop winter wood, or have a little cabin up in there someplace for solitude or hunting. We children ran those hills like a backyard. Cross-street Oak Street wasn’t yet cut through when I was eight years old and neither did C Avenue go up the hill beyond that point but turned right onto Alder Street (Sunset Drive) and down the graveled road where we lived years later. The land above was just a hillside for grazing.
My aunt and uncle, the Lovans, lived at the foot of the hill facing B Avenue above the Cedar Street intersection, and our family had moved on up the road and around the hill into the retired Hofmann Swiss dairy chalet a quarter of a mile from the city limits, so we drove or rode that road every time the parents were to take us someplace important like fishing in Wallowa County or swimming in warm water at Cove or huckleberrying on Mount Emily.
The rest of the time, we children at our chalet home came down what was then called the Mill Canyon Creek/Road beside the power plant and cut across country open field and down between Crandall’s big farm and dairy and the remains of the old flour mill, then into the backdoor of our relatives via the cow barn and chicken pen. Thusly, we made our way to school or town to see the Saturday cowboy movie at the Granada Theatre, bypassing the length of the road to B Avenue where one of the cattle or sheep drives might be coming up our way.
And, so, we just knew that the road began at the curve when it left B Avenue and went by a miniature chalet likened to the one we lived in on up the hill. The Hofmanns and Hildebrandts had lived there much much earlier, the Hildebrandts downstairs, the Hofmanns upstairs, a system that worked for all since the 1911 arrival of the families across the states from New York where their ship had docked separately from Europe.
But that probably has little to do with the Meeker stone except to show how things have changed over the years, the stone and the chalet gracing the hill by themselves. The little chalet was the only building on the uphill side of the road. There were no buildings at all across the town side of the hill. In fact, the Lovans’ place beyond their house went up the slope to the county road and grew grain or grass that turned brown in the fall, a good place for kids to play, especially when they found the uncle’s old and rusted car with isinglass windows. But, then, that’s not about the Meeker stone, either, is it. It is about local history.
Well, when shovel work was all you had known and big machines could now move dirt from a narrow road into a double-wide one and then pave it, you could now sell lots and build houses, but it doesn’t mean that you can’t move the stone and put it back in the near or same place again, again and again.
And if you found anything when the stone was moved, did you put it back? Or, not knowing what it was, could it have been tossed into the dump pile and forgotten about? When you go from a one-lane road to a paved city street, what changes happen to the sides of the properties on either side? They give way, don’t they, and things never look the same again, and it’s hard for a newcomer to imagine what it was like so many years before.
I’m sure the folks who gathered at the stone opening event this morning (as I write this on June 23) were terribly disappointed and wished for more, But folks shouldn’t go home thinking that nothing of value had happened here today. The stone has lost none of its history and should be honored for itself in what it represents about the importance of having a goodly part of the Old Oregon Trail go right through our town and should be protected and honored for the many years of its age.
I’m so very grateful to Ronnie Allen and Dale Counsell for all their dedicated work toward saving our portion of the Oregon Trail through our area when it seemed to be losing its history locally.
But, if the Idaho Power transmission line goes through our area, some of our Oregon Trail in the Blues will disappear with it. Can we afford to let that happen? Stop B2H is trying to stop it and needs help.
When the house was built on the hill above the county road some distance higher and a driveway lane put into it, folks laughed to say that the Old Oregon Trail had gone right on up B Avenue and up the hill right through the house’s bathroom. That always brought a good laugh.
But it wasn’t funny to the folks on the Oregon Trail who still had to cross the Blue Mountains from their resting place where later the Browns’ inn and stage stop would be across Cedar Street from my Lovan folks and where the original courthouse had been stationed in Old Town. Even later this area was part of the original La Grande business district.
The travelers didn’t follow the road (Walnut Street), but stayed on the trail directly up the hill from B Avenue and pulled their wagons behind them. Can you imagine?
If today’s column seems long and dry to some, may I say that I’m still feeling emotional about today’s presence at the time capsule opening even though the hole was empty. Had it not been for the thoughtfulness of David and Jeanne Williamson, new owners of the old Elks building in town who are history buffs as well, and who saw that I was there to witness another part of our history going by, I would have missed a very important event that is still part of my life in remembrance.
At my age of 95, the stone has probably been moved a number of times, but it was still at what was once the head of B Avenue. Whether or not it ever had history information inside the hollow stone, I can not even guess. I just know that the stone is the important symbol and the temporary disappointment should not take away from what we all witnessed this day. It was an opportunity to learn more about our own local history. The presence of so many children being taught our past is the beginning of a new era that I thought perhaps was passing us by.
My sincere gratitude.
