Some times are best forgotten, but tomorrow is listed on the calendar as Pearl Harbor Day, a 1941 day to remember, and those of us living at that time find it hard to pretend that it never happened or just forget it.

Were my column to come out after the event, it would be easier to go on to other subjects, even funny ones, but I find myself caught between loyalty and the desire not to think of unhappy things.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Dorothy Swart Fleshman is the author of Dory’s Diary occasionally published in The Observer and Baker City Herald. She is a resident of La Grande.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.