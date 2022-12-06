Some times are best forgotten, but tomorrow is listed on the calendar as Pearl Harbor Day, a 1941 day to remember, and those of us living at that time find it hard to pretend that it never happened or just forget it.
Were my column to come out after the event, it would be easier to go on to other subjects, even funny ones, but I find myself caught between loyalty and the desire not to think of unhappy things.
And so, I let my mind go back to those days of war and how it was to be a teenager with loyalty to country and not yet fully understanding the horror of it all.
After the announcement of war, the older high school boys immediately signed up to be army soldiers, navy sailors, blue coated Marines, or flyboys in the Air Force, even the Merchant Marines. It pretty well depleted our classrooms with even teachers considering their responsibility to their country.
Outside the school, those of the right age in every occupation wondered about their rightful place between overseas duty and the home front.
My Dad had worn the uniform in the First World War, but had not been a member of the military marching away because of his railroad occupation considered essential to the war effort and the fact that he was married and had two children, so he joined the uniformed and armed Home Guard.
The same thing happened in the new war in that he was even older with more children but still was working for the railroad, so he again joined the Home Guard, about which we have hardly ever heard a word of praise regarding this band of folks who wore the military uniform, including issued a gun and ammunition, attended meetings with their name on the roll, serving at home as dutifully as their counterparts in the field. They seem to have been conveniently forgotten.
Although I was too young to join the service of the Women’s Army Corps (WAC) as my sister did and was sent to India to serve, my two older brothers in England with the Army and the Air Force flying missions out of the East Coast, duty and service were found at home, too.
My younger brother (he had to wait for Korea) and I gathered and tied bits of string and rolled them into balls for collections along with bits and pieces of aluminum, cans of grease, and anything else of use to the military. We sold war stamps and bonds. I joined the Victory Corps at school and folded bandages for the Red Cross as well as serving in the USO meeting troop trains with coffee, hot chocolate, and doughnuts as the uniformed men going to training camps hung out the windows of the trains, grateful for the service at the train depot.
I did walk a few times with my father on his nighttime rounds in uniform and gun on his shoulder to check that no lights could be seen at window blinds by possible enemy planes which sky watchers sat atop the Sacajawea Hotel to recognize and report any craft flying overhead.
The whole community pitched in to do what they could to help end the brutality and crime of war. Travel was limited because of the rationing of tires and gas; households used stamps with which to buy sugar and other commodities, even limited silk stockings for the ladies. Loneliness touched us all and letters held the bonds together although brief and infrequent.
We each did our part until the war ended, the price paid in white cross markers in cemeteries, the minor sacrifices of those on the home front, and the difficulty of battle fatigue for the returnees. It tied a bond between our generations that holds us together still yet.
No, those of us, even the young, remember how it was after Pearl Harbor happened. It wasn’t one of the things easily forgotten. I remember it yet with great sorrow.
In spite of the fact that our loved ones returned safely, including the man who was to become my husband, my remembrance of World War II and the events of the time can never be completely erased from one’s memory. I weep for the ‘morrow’s continued sacrifices of the, as yet, unborn.
