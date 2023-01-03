“Well, I guess we have ourselves a pineapple tree,” said the voice from behind the branches of the tall tree.
That’s how the pineapple tree story is introduced, and it goes on from there about my husband’s family settling in Wallowa County at a place called Promise in 1896, the unusual tree seen as a mystery.
Dawn had come up that morning like it always did, flooding our valley on a November fall day with sunshine and warmth.
I had risen early and was aware of how darkness can turn to light in just a matter of moments.
After a long struggle in writing and preparing a new book for publication it happened just like that when the big truck pulled up in front of my house and the fine young man carried the big boxes of books into my living room.
Now I was faced with the costs of printing which seemed astronomical to me after looking back over the years and costs that I had known in the past.
And, yet, it now seemed generally accepted as a normal way of living.
That’s what happens when one gets old and out of touch with things, I told myself.
But, as always, I had been saving for just this special part of my life attached to preserving the printed word, so I had written out the check towards publishing and put it in the mail. The light had followed the darkness. Now it was up to me to do something about it.
This was just one book and boxes of the same copy, but it reminded me of one’s local newspaper where costs add up each day it is published and the act of faith that the funds will continue to come in to make the newspaper possible by subscription and advertising sales.
I had pretty well lived my life with The Observer and pained to see its possible demise with the development of electronics.
Slowly groups of newspapers were gathered together to keep the printed page on our doorsteps and my hopes were high as my column found itself also in the Baker City Herald.
We lost our printing press and most of the old crew as I had known it, but we were still there.
The new worry for a small segment of readers not online or devoted to the television or radio was surviving news coverage, local briefs,and local news of interest mainly to our own population in the printed editions.
We still stuck tenaciously to the printed page, watching it slowly disappear from our clutching hands.
Memories of our old newspapers delivered from door-to-door and collections made by newspaper carriers, of which I was once one of them, seems hardly even a dream anymore.
Collections were made monthly, teaching carriers the business end of their job. Now it comes by regular mail.
A small segment of us could begin to feel like the forgotten generation of oldsters and yet we can’t give up the desire for our local newspaper to run news pertaining to just our segment and printed on the paper to serve us. Likewise, we wanted books printed on paper to be held in our hands for the moment of reading enjoyment.
My new book, another dream of a lifetime, was anticipated for its arrival and facing the difficulty of reclaiming any of its cost, but, like the dawn that comes up each morning there is always hope for a brighter tomorrow in preserving a few ways of the past.
Like the elusive pineapple tree of Wallowa County, the answer is there when we search diligently for it.
Happy New Year 2023 to each and every one.
