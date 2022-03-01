We in the lowlands are getting eager for signs of spring. Let the snow remain in the mountains for outdoor sports and to melt slowly to share its water supply and to lead in the fight against wildfires, but we yearn for the sight of flowering blooms, warm air to caress bare arms coming out from under heavy winter wraps. We are tired of being cooped up and are also anxious to be able to see friends, dine out, and all the goodies that go with nice weather. It will come in time, we know, but at the same time thinking that it is long overdue, for it has been tough on everyone these last two years going on three with the pandemic of COVID, omicron and all. We seek release. To brighten this day as I write, I must say that the sun is shining brightly in spite of the 8 degrees of the night; the morning has already reached the 20-degree mark by 10 a.m. Who knows how warm it may be by the coming Tuesday when you read this. It makes us even more eager to preview a good spring and summer, worth previewing for everyone’s sake. But, before actually doing so, we really should take a quick backward view to what our winter was really like and what we oldsters see in our rear-view mirror to the past in order to compare our reactions to the cold season of the year. With heat from my furnace and food readily available from refrigerator and shelf, I feel so deeply grateful to have been so blessed in the later years of my life. I forget not those who suffer in all respects and especially so in this very cold winter that may have taken so many by surprise after the gentle winters we have had prior. My memory accepts this winter as it slowly works its way toward spring as just part of the norm when most Januarys to March in my youth brought just such weather and temperatures to this corner of the world regularly. We prepared for it as best we could with wood-burning stoves for heat and ricks of wood summer-gathered, chopped, and piled in the backyard. Also, the shelves, bins, and pantries were filled with eatables dug from the garden or tree-picked fruit and canned into jars to get us through the long spell; candles or lanterns to burn when the electricity went out, and heat from our stoves that needed neither electricity nor blowers. Were we as comfortable then as we are now with all the advancements? I remember cold bedrooms and hovering by the heating and/or cooking stoves, the heavy wool clothing, and the trials of those having to tend to the stock, dig paths through heavy deep snow with handheld shovels, the emergency crews, and/or business folk needing to keep wheels of safety or business turning. We walked to school and home again. No buses so we didn’t know the difference. In spite of the advances of modern living, we knew nothing of what the future comfort would provide, so we adjusted to make the most of what we had and went on with living knowing that spring and the heat of summer would come in time. Today is a beautiful day as I look out the window where snow piles still resist the sun-melt that still teases, and folks drive in their warm cars to and fro to do business or pleasure on machinery-plowed dry streets. I’m too old or unnecessary to join in and wonder if I’m glad or sorry. The daffodils by my house are already up through the soil by several inches and are never worried by snow or cold temperatures. They know what I can only hope for — that my impatience to see their yellow bloom is just the usual thing and comes ever year about this time — I think is is called SPRING FEVER.
In the olden days the month of March was generally known as a cold, wet month with both snow and/or rain, so this month I haven’t yet put away my winter boots. They are for general use anyway now without having to change from one type to another.
These are ankle boots, soft inside, with zippers up both sides of each boot for ease in dressing. I purchased them some many years ago so they probably could be considered very old-fashioned these days even though they don’t show much wear and have served me well every winter worn over wool socks worn over cotton socks. Also, they keep my feet warm.
Old-fashioned or not and inconvenient in layering, the boots have been sturdy in snow and ice with gripping bottoms and then go well into the rainy season as well.
I’ve looked at catalogs for the new offerings and wonder about getting a change. But, then, I stay with the present ones that do the job and the seasons change so quickly anyway.
This is the variable season now when we used to expect any kind of weather from winter snow and ice to spring’s rainfall resulting in mud puddles in which to splash or just dripping down one’s raincoat as the water cascaded downward over — or into — boots.
My ankle-high boots with their woolen collars still serve me well but I can’t help thinking of one of the kind of boots I wore as a child.
At that time they were called galoshes.
Galoshes, over one’s regular shoes and long brown stockings rolled at the top by rubber bands, came up high on the calf of the leg, made of a sturdy piece of thin rubber that didn’t hold its position but fell rather limply about the foot and leg until pulled in place up towards the knee, an inner flap tucked in to keep the moisture out. Then the work began, once the foot and leg were secure, by locking the buckles into place.
The metal buckles base adhered to the boot itself in a spaced series of about six or eight per boot, I’ve forgotten now, with the fastener lip attached to the wraparound sleeve. It, then, was slid into the solid buckle and folded over to lock the two pieces together.
It certainly worked well once all 12 to 16 buckles had been fastened into place, but it did take a bit of time in preparing ones self for outdoor play or work in the out-of-doors for, you see, there weren’t as many concreted sidewalks or even paved streets back then and dirt mixed with water made muddy trespasses for those afoot. There were board sidewalks in places closer to town but the country walker needed to put up with the inconvenience of the buckled boots.
At school, once we had traveled the distance from home to the educational building and hung our wet outer clothing of coats, scarves, and caps on hooks in a row along the generous length of the coat closet, the galoshes came off last with a period of unbuckling and trying to step out of the lifeless but wet boots to stand them on newspapers spread on the floor to absorb the dripping wetness.
Then the lessons would begin, and by day’s end, the outdoor wear would be mostly dry again for a reverse order of replacing the boots first, followed by coat, scarf, cap, and sometimes mittens or gloves to ready home-going.
I haven’t seen a pair of those buckle-boots for many a year but I remember them even yet, followed by the smaller light rubber boot with a snap on the side or choice of a zipper up the front. When things began to change, the girls wore boots with a flat bottom surface while ladies could purchase those designed with separate high-heel shoe moldings. Boys mostly just wore heavy work boots and men who wore dress shoes chose light rubbers that fit just over their oxfords and, when dry, they could be folded into themselves and carried in one’s pocket.
But, that was a long time ago, too. Except for outdoor sports we hardly need boots at all from car to building door opening.
In a way, despite the time and effort the buckle boots required, I rather have a sense of fondness for them yet. They weren’t beautiful or overly warm in themselves but they kept your feet dry and certainly made an impression on the viewer as well as the wearer as they went clomping along.
I guess when nothing else is available but what you have and it works — you learn to appreciate even it.
