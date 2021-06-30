Summer concerts in the park
La Grande Parks and Rec/Contributed Image

LA GRANDE — The lineup for the 2021 Riverside Concert Series is nearly set, and the first performance of the summer is Thursday, July 1. The free weekly live music at Riverside Park, North Spruce Street, La Grande, is sponsored by the La Grande Arts Commission.

The music begins each Thursday at 6 p.m. until Aug. 19. If the weather is bad, the concert will move inside the park’s pavilion. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, snacks and drinks and enjoy the following performers:

July 1: JoJo Mac

July 8: Brian Mandella

July 15: Russ Kofoed

July 22: TBD

July 29: Sam Ragsdale

August 5: Blue Plate Special

August 12: Shahayla

August 19: KC Kunkle and Madeline Ford

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.