LA GRANDE — The lineup for the 2021 Riverside Concert Series is nearly set, and the first performance of the summer is Thursday, July 1. The free weekly live music at Riverside Park, North Spruce Street, La Grande, is sponsored by the La Grande Arts Commission.
The music begins each Thursday at 6 p.m. until Aug. 19. If the weather is bad, the concert will move inside the park’s pavilion. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, snacks and drinks and enjoy the following performers:
July 1: JoJo Mac
July 8: Brian Mandella
July 15: Russ Kofoed
July 22: TBD
July 29: Sam Ragsdale
August 5: Blue Plate Special
August 12: Shahayla
August 19: KC Kunkle and Madeline Ford
