LA GRANDE — The Walla Walla VA Medical Center is holding a second drive-thru flu shot event for veterans at the La Grande facility.
The drive-thru clinic will run Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 8-11 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. in the La Grande VA Clinic parking lot at 202 12th St.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release from the Walla Walla VA Medical Center, it is especially important this year for veterans to get a flu shot to stay healthy. Flu vaccinations reduce the risk of getting the flu and spreading it to others.
Eligible veterans can get their flu shot for free without having to exit their cars. Veterans must wear a mask (vented masks are not allowed). The press release encouraged vets who are unable to attend the flu shot clinics to get the shot from their primary care team or at a Veterans Administration in-network pharmacy or urgent care facility (to find the nearest facility, go to www.va.gov/find-locations, enter your ZIP code and select “community pharmacies” or “urgent care” under “Facility Type”).
More information on the Walla Walla VA’s scheduled drive-thru flu shot clinics at all sites is available at www.wallawalla.va.gov/features/Flu_Season_2020.asp as well as the medical center’s Facebook page under the “Events” tab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.