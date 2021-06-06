LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University named 629 students to the dean’s list for the 2021 winter term. To qualify students must achieve and maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.
Students hailing from Union and Wallowa counties who earned this academic distinction are listed here by hometown.
Cove: Colten Alldredge, Brittney Johnston, Maggie Ledbetter, Brandon McGilvray, Cassie Nelson, Jill Pedro, Erin Winterton
Elgin: Joshua Sanchez, Zeke Wright
Enterprise: Karli Bedard, Amy Kiesecker
Imbler: Benjamin Wagner
Joseph: Andrew Esquibel, Gracie Niezen, Heidi Niezen
La Grande/Island City: Ryan Adams, Zachary Adamson, James AhHee, Sophia Aimone, Joseph Aliff, Emily Andrews, Brandon Anger, Katie Arnold, Roland Victor Balajadia, Anjelynn Baron, Madison Bazer, Emily Best, Koedi Birmingham, Samantha Blaine, Britney Blaluk, Megan Boals, Carolyn Brandt, Erika Brooks, Karson Brown, Owen Burbank, Kellen Burke, Jenna Burrows, Mannelyn Cabrera, Andrea Camacho, Walker Camp, Erin Campbell, Carolyn Castro, Chelsea Castro, Alexis Cavero, Jonah Coats, Diana Cobian, Staci Collins, Carissa Cooley, Morgan Correa, Lisa Culley, Tausha Cummins, Bonny Daggett, Hailey Davis, J. Cameron Davis, Megan Demirjian, David Dill, Hope Dircksen, Taylor Dow, Patience Dudley, Tori Eaton, Cheyenne Evans, Dally Evans, Robert Fitzpatrick, Olivia Fleming, Johnny Fogle, Dustin Follett, Haley Fonceca, Robert Fox, Justin Frederick, Jonathon Freeman, Taylor Friederichs, Jaycen Friedrichsen, Landrey Gaertner, Torivio Gallegos, Kaitlyn Gekeler, Spencer Gerst, Wyatt Gilmore, Anthony Given, Claira Goracke, Ambrose Greif, Alexia Guhlke, Sydney Hacker, Jaiden Hafer, Jameson Halsey, Annalise Han Khorn, Elizabeth Hanson, Devon Harrington, Adyson Harris, Kayla Harvey, Michael Hefley, Brittney Heitz-Garcia, Macy Higa, Felicity Houston, Sierra Howard, Jacie Howton, Dilerong Ikesiil, Emily Inselman, Lara Insko, Mazie Jackson, Justin Jenner, Kendrick Johnson, Madelyn Juul, Brycen Kelly, Katie Kitchell, Meghan Krantz, Jordyn Lambert, Sarah Lamoreau, David Larman, Brandon Lavoie, Haley Leavens, Joshua Leiferman, Tiffany Leiferman, Taylor Light, Jonah Lijewski-Blackham, Adara Lopez, Alexis Lowe, Julia Luty, Talianna Magofna, Simon Maille, Kyler Malone, Elliott Marks, Ashley Martinez, Jillian Marvel, Zachary Mauras, Abby McBeth, Pearl McCune, Kelton Meek, Cody Milmine, Treyton Montgomery, Jordan Montrose, Madison Morgan, Garrett Moyes, Florian Neider, KayLee Neill, Deon Nguyen, Rhyanne Oates, Nodya Papineau, Maria Pareja, Grace Pendarvis, Bryce Peters, Corinna Pinson, Ethan Pitzer, Brandon Porter, Blake Rasmussen, Cade Reed, Nathan Reed, Caden Ricker, Jillian Roberts, Haley Robinett, Joel Rogers, Victor Rosas, Haelee Saunders, Deidre Schreiber, Cole James Schultz, Nathan Seggerman, Johana Sepulveda Vieyra, Blaine Shaw, Savannah Shorts, Gabriel Shukle, Jackson Silveira, Monica Smith, Corrina Stadler, Taylor Stricklin, Haylee Swiger, Dempsi Talkington, Franzen Tarkong, Chesley Thompson, Hannah Thompson, Gabriel Tritchka, Dillon van Rensburg, Ellen Vander Stelt, Priscilla Vazquez, Nicholas Vece, Nicolas Veloz Espinola, Corynn Vigil, Crysta Warren, Alexis Wheeler, Courtney Wheeler, Sajun White, Gus Whittington, Zachary Wiggins, Courtney Williams, Abigail Winstead, Lauren Wolf, Joyah Wong, Alaina Wright, Lewis Wright, Jaydon Yancey, Ashlyn Young, Sydney Zeiler
Summerville: Josie Bornstedt, Garrett Christensen
Union: Emilee Freeman, Michelle Herbes, Jason Lineback, Gretchen Litzlbeck, Marcus Murrill, Rebecca Riomondo
