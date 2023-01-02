Central Elementary School Principal Monica West talks with members of the Union County Retired Educators as they sample the cafeteria's offerings during a visit to the school in December 2022. On the left is Gerald Hopkins, president of the local retired educators group.
LA GRANDE — The Union County Retired Educators made a visit to Central Elementary School in early December 2022. The group members were given a tour by Principal Monica West.
After enjoying a meal in the lunchroom, the educators viewed classrooms and teaching techniques at the school.
The building has been in use since the beginning of the 2017-18 school year. The Union County Retired Educators group members visiting the school were impressed by the architectural planning of the facilities as well as programs held in the school.
One of the educators noted when leaving, “The children are in good hands with Monica West as principal.”
