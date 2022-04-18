Students in Megan Sherer’s and Missy Rinker’s fifth grade classes at Greenwood Elementary hand off their egg-carrying contraptions to Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative lineman Travis Smart during a STEM project at Greenwood on Friday, April 15, 2022, in La Grande.
Fifth grade students at Greenwood Elementary School in La Grande react as their egg parachutes are dropped from an Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative truck on Friday, April 15, 2022. The STEM project teaches students about how physics interact with engineering principles as they try to increase drag and wind resistance to keep their egg from cracking when it is dropped from over 50 feet.
